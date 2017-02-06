Reader’s choice shows the power of intention

Moses T. Alexander Greene is an arts advocate, playwright, author, educator, content producer, communications officer, minister, Black culture enthusiast and budding cultural anthropologist. He is a sixth generation Long Islander whose had roots in Tyrrell, Pitt and Beaufort counties for six generations.
Recommended read: “The Seat of the Soul” by Gary Zukav. I recommend it because if one ever grasps the role intention plays in his/her life, the way in which they approach life changes. As much as is possible, in every arena of my life (from fathering and ministry to arts advocacy, creativity and producing), I am conscious of my intention in that interaction. When we walk in the consciousness that we will be partakers of the very actions, thoughts, and feelings we have for others, the capacity to live life more reverently grows.
Currently reading: “Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul” by Eddie S. Glaude Jr.
Who or what taught you to love to read? Reading wasn’t optional growing up in a house with my parents, who are both public school educators. My love for it came as I realized that a good story was often a world I could escape into – with characters I could be empowered by, laugh alongside, feel with, or see a trait in that I wanted manifested in myself.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? “The Story about Ping” by Marjorie Flack and Kurt Wiese.
What is your favorite reading memory? My favorite personal memory is laughing with my mother at bedtime. There were these animals that didn’t help this hen to till the ground, sow seeds, water the plant, sickle the wheat, or mix the dough; but the whole farm showed up when it was time to eat the bread. The voice my mother used when the hen told them “No” was sassy, yet confident! My favorite professional memory was seeing scholars in the “Identity, Voice & the Films of Spike Lee” course I created at Saint Augustine’s University ... literally become passionate critical thinkers, versus pursuers of good grades.
What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? “The Art of Possibility: Transforming Professional and Personal Life” by Rosamund Stone Zander and Benjamin Zander.
