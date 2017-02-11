Books

February 11, 2017 12:35 PM

Meet the author

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:

Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:

7 p.m. Monday: Timothy B. Tyson, “The Blood of Emmett Till.”

7 p.m. Thursday: Michael McFee, “We Were Once Here.”

Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com

McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:

2 p.m. Saturday: Sylvia Inks, “Small Business Finance for the Busy Entrepreneur.”

Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp

Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:

7 p.m Wednesday: John Darnielle, “Universal Harvester.”

7 p.m. Friday: Timothy B. Tyson, “The Blood of Emmett Till” (ticketed event).

11 a.m. Saturday: Karen Pullen, “Cold Heart: A Stella Lavender Mystery.”

Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com

Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12: Amy Laura Hall, “Writing Home, With Love: Politics for Neighbors and Naysayers.”

7:30 p.m. Monday: John Darnielle, “Universal Harvester” (off-site at Motorco Music Hall).

Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com

