Meet the author

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:
Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:
7 p.m. Monday: Timothy B. Tyson, “The Blood of Emmett Till.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Michael McFee, “We Were Once Here.”
Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com
McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:
2 p.m. Saturday: Sylvia Inks, “Small Business Finance for the Busy Entrepreneur.”
Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp
Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:
7 p.m Wednesday: John Darnielle, “Universal Harvester.”
7 p.m. Friday: Timothy B. Tyson, “The Blood of Emmett Till” (ticketed event).
11 a.m. Saturday: Karen Pullen, “Cold Heart: A Stella Lavender Mystery.”
Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com
Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:
2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12: Amy Laura Hall, “Writing Home, With Love: Politics for Neighbors and Naysayers.”
7:30 p.m. Monday: John Darnielle, “Universal Harvester” (off-site at Motorco Music Hall).
Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com
Comments