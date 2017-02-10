Two views from Duke University

Dr. Ralph Snyderman spent 15 years as chancellor of the Duke University Health System. When he arrived there was Duke Hospital and a physicians practice. During his tenure that became the Duke University Health System, an integrated health system that extends throughout the state and includes a medical school in Singapore. He also helped establish the Duke Clinical Research Institute, which has become a model for clinical research. In “A Chancellor’s Tale: Transforming Academic Medicine” (Duke University Press), Snyderman reflects on his role in developing and instituting these changes.
The Duke University Press is also publishing “Speaking of Duke: Leading the 21st Century University,” a collection of speeches by Duke University President Richard H. Brodhead, who is retiring this spring. Along with the speeches honoring the likes of Reynolds Price, baccalaureate remarks and commencement addresses, there’s a transcript of his 2013 interview as a guest on the Stephen Colbert show on Comedy Central. The collection will be out in April.
New titles
“Jimmy and Fay” (Mysterious Press) is the third in Michael Mayo’s Jimmy Quinn Mysteries. The story opens with actress Fay Wray visiting Jimmy Quinn’s rundown speakeasy on the day the film King Kong premieres at Radio City Music Hall. Mayo lives in Chapel Hill.
“To Kill a Candidate” (CreateSpace) is Chapel Hill author Gilbert Brown’s latest work – a political thriller. Brown, 87, has been churning out fiction since the 2014 death of his wife of 65 years. “I lit a candle against my incapacitating darkness thinking that after my successes in nonfiction writing, I could also write fiction.” Brown served as head of several American-style international schools in Latin America during his 30-year career.
Award
Raleigh’s Betty J. Vaughn has been awarded the 2016 Historical Book Award by the N.C. Society of Historians for “The Intrepid Miss Laroque” (Totalrecall Publications). Said the judges: “In reading, one becomes lost in the story only to find themselves historically educated about the horrific war and Union plans to early on defeat the confederacy through the Anaconda Plan, designed to block the South’s ports from the Atlantic to the gulf and up the Mississippi.” The book is the fourth in a series.
For writers
The Randall Jarrell Poetry Competition is now open for submissions. The contest accepts one-poem entries and awards the winner $200 and publication in storySouth, an online magazine of Southern writing. The deadline is March 1. For information, visit ncwriters.org.
Bookwatch
Fred Chappell talks about “A Shadow All of Light” (Tor Books) at noon Sunday and 5 p.m. Thursday on UNC-TV’s “North Carolina Bookwatch.” The latest book from the former North Carolina poet laureate and retired UNC Greensboro professor showcases his wide-ranging interests, imaginative strengths and storytelling gifts.
Triangle-area authors: We want to hear about your new book.
