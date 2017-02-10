Two views from Duke University

3:11 Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on the Blue Devils' big win over rival North Carolina Pause

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

2:10 UNC's Roy Williams discusses loss to rival Duke

1:29 OWASA says water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC safe again, but use sparingly

2:30 UNC's Justin Jackson credits Duke's toughness

1:29 Ringling Brothers Circus makes one last stop in Raleigh

3:13 HKonJ March 2015

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:51 UNC's Berry on his missed shots down the stretch in loss to Duke