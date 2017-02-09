Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Never Never
James Patterson and Candice Fox
2. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
3. The Whistler
John Grisham
4. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
5. The Girl Before
J.P. Delaney
6. The Mistress
Danielle Steel
7. The Chemist
Stephenie Meyer
8. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
9. Power Game
Christine Feehan
10. Death's Mistress
Terry Goodkind
NONFICTION
1. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
2. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
3. Three Days In January
Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney
4. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
5. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
6. The Undoing Project
Michael Lewis
7. The Lost City Of The Monkey God
Douglas Preston
8. Hidden Figures
Margot Lee Shetterly
9. When Breath Becomes Air
Paul Kalanithi
10. Between The World And Me
Ta-Nehisi Coates
new york times
