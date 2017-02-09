Books

February 9, 2017 5:45 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. Never Never

James Patterson and Candice Fox

2. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

3. The Whistler

John Grisham

4. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

5. The Girl Before

J.P. Delaney

6. The Mistress

Danielle Steel

7. The Chemist

Stephenie Meyer

8. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

9. Power Game

Christine Feehan

10. Death's Mistress

Terry Goodkind

NONFICTION

1. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

2. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard

3. Three Days In January

Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney

4. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

5. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

6. The Undoing Project

Michael Lewis

7. The Lost City Of The Monkey God

Douglas Preston

8. Hidden Figures

Margot Lee Shetterly

9. When Breath Becomes Air

Paul Kalanithi

10. Between The World And Me

Ta-Nehisi Coates

new york times

