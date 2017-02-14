Best-sellers

Books

February 14, 2017

FICTION

1. Right Behind You

Lisa Gardner

2. Never Never

James Patterson and Candice Fox

3. The Girl Before

J.P. Delaney

4. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

5. The Whistler

John Grisham

6. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

7. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

8. The Prisoner

Alex Berenson

9. The Mistress

Danielle Steel

10. A Gentleman In Moscow

Amor Towles

NONFICTION

1. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

2. KILLING THE RISING SUN

Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard

3. Three Days In January

Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney

4. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

5. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

6. Tears We Cannot Stop

Michael Eric Dyson

7. Hidden Figures

Margot Lee Shetterly

8. The Lost City Of The Monkey God

Douglas Preston

9. Thank You For Being Late

Thomas L. Friedman

10. When Breath Becomes Air

Paul Kalanithi

