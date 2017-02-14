Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Right Behind You
Lisa Gardner
2. Never Never
James Patterson and Candice Fox
3. The Girl Before
J.P. Delaney
4. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
5. The Whistler
John Grisham
6. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
7. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
8. The Prisoner
Alex Berenson
9. The Mistress
Danielle Steel
10. A Gentleman In Moscow
Amor Towles
NONFICTION
1. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
2. KILLING THE RISING SUN
Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
3. Three Days In January
Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney
4. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
5. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
6. Tears We Cannot Stop
Michael Eric Dyson
7. Hidden Figures
Margot Lee Shetterly
8. The Lost City Of The Monkey God
Douglas Preston
9. Thank You For Being Late
Thomas L. Friedman
10. When Breath Becomes Air
Paul Kalanithi
Comments