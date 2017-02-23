Win ‘Powers of Darkness,’ an alternate version of Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’

More than a century after the publication of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” Hans Corneel de Roos has unearthed the lost Icelandic translation.
“Powers of Darkness: The Lost Version of Dracula” (Overlook, $29.95) presents an entirely new version of the “Dracula” story, with new characters and a re-imagined plot. The version was seemingly penned with Stoker’s knowledge, and it’s a “shorter, punchier, more erotic” version that still rivals the original in terms of suspense.
The book contains scholarly annotations marking changes from the original text, along with other items of note.
