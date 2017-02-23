Books

February 23, 2017 10:42 AM

Win ‘Powers of Darkness,’ an alternate version of Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’

By Brooke Cain

More than a century after the publication of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” Hans Corneel de Roos has unearthed the lost Icelandic translation.

“Powers of Darkness: The Lost Version of Dracula” (Overlook, $29.95) presents an entirely new version of the “Dracula” story, with new characters and a re-imagined plot. The version was seemingly penned with Stoker’s knowledge, and it’s a “shorter, punchier, more erotic” version that still rivals the original in terms of suspense.

The book contains scholarly annotations marking changes from the original text, along with other items of note.

If you’d like to win “Powers of Darkness,” email giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (Feb. 26) and include your mailing address. Please put “Dracula” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.

