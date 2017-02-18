Life lessons from an obit writer

Heather Lende writes obituaries for the Chilikat Valley News, a weekly newspaper, in Haines, Alaska. She does this by interviewing the wife, mother, sister, brother, husband, father and friends of the person who has died.
The way she sees it, her job is to make sure the obituary is more than a litany of facts and survivors. She wants to honor the life now gone and let the good take center stage. In her 2015 book, “Find the Good: Unexpected Lessons from a Small-Town Obituary Writer” (Algonquin Books, 162 pages) some of Lende’s departed neighbors fill short chapters full of personal anecdotes and life lessons.
She finds the humor and the profound in everyday life and yes, she finds the good, too. I particularly liked reading about Clyde, the seafood market owner who believed the federal government was “salting the clouds to alter the jet stream to turn the tundra into a wheat-producing prairie.” And at Clyde’s funeral his friends played his favorite song, “Mexican Divorce,” “which was so out of place yet so right for the scene that it was perfectly Clyde.” Before the funeral was over they also sang “Happy Birthday” to Barbie, the waitress at the grill across from Clyde’s store because “Clyde would have wanted us to.”
The L.A. Times called Lende “part Annie Dillard, part Anne Lamott,” which sounds just about right.
Lende will be the keynote speaker at Holding Moments Holy: The Gathering, a retreat for women at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Road in Raleigh.
Lende speaks at 7:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 24 and at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, after a short service.
Other speakers include Rev. Lisa Yebuah of Edenton Street Methodist; Settle Monroe, a Raleigh writer; Cristin DeRonja of SAFEChild; Adrian Wood of Edenton, who blogs at Tales of an Educated Debutante blogger; and Ayliffe Mumford, a spiritual director with the Diocese of N.C. Servant Leadership School.
Tickets cost $25 for Friday’s keynote and welcome reception, $75 for Friday and Saturday, which includes lunch and two breakout sessions on a variety of topics. $50 for Saturday only.
Get the tickets and find out more about the sessions at nando.com/4js.
