February 21, 2017 6:27 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. Norse Mythology

Neil Gaiman

2. Echoes In Death

J.D. Robb

3. Never Never

James Patterson and Candice Fox

4. The Whistler

John Grisham

5. Right Behind You

Lisa Gardner

6. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

7. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

8. The Girl Before

J.P. Delaney

9. My Not So Perfect Life

Sophie Kinsella

10. Universal Harvester

John Darnielle

NONFICTION

1. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

2. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard

3. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

4. Three Days In January

Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney

5. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

6. Big Agenda

David Horowitz

7. You Are The Universe

Deepak Chopra and Menas Kafatos

8. Tears We Cannot Stop

Michael Eric Dyson

9. Hidden Figures

Margot Lee Shetterly

10. The Undoing Project

Michael Lewis

