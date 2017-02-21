Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Norse Mythology
Neil Gaiman
2. Echoes In Death
J.D. Robb
3. Never Never
James Patterson and Candice Fox
4. The Whistler
John Grisham
5. Right Behind You
Lisa Gardner
6. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
7. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
8. The Girl Before
J.P. Delaney
9. My Not So Perfect Life
Sophie Kinsella
10. Universal Harvester
John Darnielle
NONFICTION
1. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
2. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
3. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
4. Three Days In January
Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney
5. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
6. Big Agenda
David Horowitz
7. You Are The Universe
Deepak Chopra and Menas Kafatos
8. Tears We Cannot Stop
Michael Eric Dyson
9. Hidden Figures
Margot Lee Shetterly
10. The Undoing Project
Michael Lewis
