Meet the author

March 2, 2017 8:00 PM

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:

Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:

7 p.m. Tuesday: Mur Lafferty, “Six Wakes” and “Bookburners.”

7 p.m. Wednesday: David Joy, “The Weight of This World.”

6 p.m. Friday: Natalie Goldberg, “The Great Spring: Writing, Zen, and This Zigzag Life.”

2 p.m. Saturday: Camille Andros, “Charlotte the Scientist is Squished.”

Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com

McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:

6:30 Thursday: Natalie Goldberg, “The Great Spring.”

11 a.m. Saturday: Charlie Lovett, “The Lost Book of The Grail.”

2 p.m. Saturday: David Joy, “The Weight of This World.”

Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp

Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:

7 p.m. Monday: Mohsin Hamid, “Exit West.”

7 p.m. Tuesday: Charlie Lovett, “The Lost Book of the Grail.”

7 p.m. Thursday: David Joy, “The Weight of This World.”

7 p.m. Friday: Brad Parks, “Say Nothing” (with Jeffery Deaver).

3 p.m. Saturday: Jenny Lawson, “You Are Here” (ticketed event).

Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com

Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:

7 p.m. Monday: Karin L. Zipf, “Bad Girls at Samarcand: Sexuality and Sterilization in a Southern Juvenile Reformatory.”

7 p.m. Tuesday: Joseph Bathanti, “The 13th Sunday After Pentecost.”

Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com

