Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Lincoln In The Bardo by George Saunders
2. Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman
3. Echoes In Death by J.D. Robb
4. Heartbreak Hotel by Jonathan Kellerman
5. Never Never by James Patterson and Candice Fox
6. Two By Two by Nicholas Sparks
7. The Whistler by John Grisham
8. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney
9. The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
10. Right Behind You by Lisa Gardner
NONFICTION
1. Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance
2. This Life I Live by Rory Feek
3. Killing The Rising Sun by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
4. The Magnolia Story by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
5. Big Agenda by David Horowitz
6. The Book Of Joy by the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
7. Three Days In January by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney
8. Born A Crime by Trevor Noah
9. Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly
10. You Are The Universe by Deepak Chopra and Menas Kafatos
new york times
