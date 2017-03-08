Paperbacks

The Loudest Voice In The Room: How The Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – And Divided A Country by Gabriel Sherman. (Random House) Perhaps no one has contributed as much to the symbiotic relationship between politics and the news media as Ailes, who leapt from strategy to television. This edition includes President Donald Trump’s election and Ailes’ stunning ouster from Fox.
The Firebrand And The First Lady. Portrait Of A Friendship: Pauli Murray, Eleanor Roosevelt, And The Struggle For Social Justice by Patricia Bell-Scott. (Vintage) Murray – an African-American lawyer, civil rights activist, writer and Episcopal priest roughly 25 years Eleanor’s junior – met the first lady after writing an angry letter to President Franklin Roosevelt. Eleanor’s reply kicked off a decadeslong, if improbable, friendship.
Operation Nemesis: The Assassination Plot That Avenged The Armenian Genocide by Eric Bogosian. (Back Bay/Little, Brown) In the 1920s, a band of vigilantes sought justice for the deaths of 1 1/2 million Armenians massacred by the Ottomans. Assassins, lookouts and spies scattered across the globe successfully killed a number of high-profile targets over a span of years.
The Photographer's Wife by Suzanne Joinson. (Bloomsbury) Growing up in the 1920s, Prue, the daughter of a British city planner in Jerusalem, is fascinated by her environment, carrying around a Kodak wherever she goes. But the real subject of her fascination is a rogue Englishwoman who has bucked expectations by marrying an Arab. Years later, as an artist in Britain, Prue encounters an acquaintance from her past who stirs up a nest of secrets. A “selfsame sheer beauty stalks the empty spaces of this stubborn, lyrical novel,” Susann Cokal wrote in The New York Times Book Review.
This Too Shall Pass by Milena Busquets. Translated by Valerie Miles. (Hogarth) Soon after her mother’s funeral, Blanca heads to her mother’s former home in Cadaqués, a Spanish beach town, with her children, friends and former lovers. The house and the vacation become the backdrop for reliving bittersweet memories – and the scene for the sexual escapades Blanca pursues as solace.
Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter. (Morrow/HarperCollins) The murder of Claire’s husband, Paul, leads her to reconcile with her estranged sister, who is haunted by tragic episodes from their past. Together, they unspool Paul’s gritty secrets, in a thriller that Times reviewer Marilyn Stasio said was brimming with “strong-willed female characters who can’t wait around until the boys shake the lead out of their shoes.”
new york times
Comments