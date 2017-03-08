Books

March 8, 2017 6:44 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. Lincoln In The Bardo

George Saunders

2. Norse Mythology

Neil Gaiman

3. Aftermath: Empire’s End

Chuck Wendig

4. Echoes In Death

J.D. Robb

5. Heartbreak Hotel

Jonathan Kellerman

6. A Conjuring Of Light

V.E. Schwab

7. A Piece Of The World

Christina Baker Kline

8. Humans, Bow Down

James Patterson and Emily Raymond with Jill Dembowski

9. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

10. The Girl Before

J.P. Delaney

NONFICTION

1. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

2. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

3. Homo Deus

Yuval Noah Harari

4. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

5. Big Agenda

David Horowitz

6. This Life I Live

Rory Feek

7. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

8. Born A Crime

Trevor Noah

9. When Breath Becomes Air

Paul Kalanithi

10. Sapiens

Yuval Noah Harari

new york times

Books

