Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Lincoln In The Bardo
George Saunders
2. Norse Mythology
Neil Gaiman
3. Aftermath: Empire’s End
Chuck Wendig
4. Echoes In Death
J.D. Robb
5. Heartbreak Hotel
Jonathan Kellerman
6. A Conjuring Of Light
V.E. Schwab
7. A Piece Of The World
Christina Baker Kline
8. Humans, Bow Down
James Patterson and Emily Raymond with Jill Dembowski
9. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
10. The Girl Before
J.P. Delaney
NONFICTION
1. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
2. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
3. Homo Deus
Yuval Noah Harari
4. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
5. Big Agenda
David Horowitz
6. This Life I Live
Rory Feek
7. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
8. Born A Crime
Trevor Noah
9. When Breath Becomes Air
Paul Kalanithi
10. Sapiens
Yuval Noah Harari
