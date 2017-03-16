Win NC State scientist Rob Dunn’s book ‘Never Out of Season’

“Never Out of Season: How Having the Food We Want When We Want It Threatens Our Food Supply and Our Future” (Little Brown, $27) by Rob Dunn examines our precarious dependence on various crops ranging from bananas to coffee – crops that may be just one bug or one virus away from being wiped out.
Dunn, an award-winning science writer and a professor in the Department of Applied Ecology at N.C. State University, covers wide-ranging topics such as the importance of seed banks, how we depend on corporations to keep ahead of pathogens that chase our crops (and why that’s a problem), why Henry Ford’s assembly line approach to nature threatens the world’s rubber trees, and much more.
