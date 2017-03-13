Blogger shares her picks

Patty Warren from Wake Forest is an avid reader, author, blogger and business owner. She is a member of the Dansforth & Friends book club and blogs at bookreaderforlife.blogspot.com.
Recommended read: “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult. Picoult gives you multiple points of view in her books. It’s an excellent look at race relations from both sides. You get inside their heads, and of course, there is always her famous twist. Also “The Opposite of Everyone” by Joshilyn Jackson. Jackson writes wonderful fiction with strong women characters.
Currently reading: “My Name Is Lucy Barton” by Elizabeth Strout and “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J. D. Vance. Those two could not be more different!
What is your favorite reading memory? I used to climb my favorite tree in our backyard or swing under the big oaks at my grandmother’s house and read for hours.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White and “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? “A Land More Kind Than Home” by Wiley Cash.
Where do you go for book recommendations? My book club, Goodreads, and other friends and authors.
