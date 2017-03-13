Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Norse Mythology
Neil Gaiman
2. Lincoln In The Bardo
George Saunders
3. Banana Cream Pie Murder
Joanne Fluke
4. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
5. Echoes In Death
J.D. Robb
6. Heartbreak Hotel
Jonathan Kellerman
7. Humans, Bow Down
James Patterson and Emily Raymond with Jill Dembowski
8. A Piece Of The World
Christina Baker Kline
9. A Gentleman In Moscow
Amor Towles
10. The Whistler
John Grisham
NONFICTION
1. Portraits Of Courage
George W. Bush
2. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
3. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard
4. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
5. Homo Deus
Yuval Noah Harari
6. Big Agenda
David Horowitz
7. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
8. This Life I Live
Rory Feek
9. Sapiens
Yuval Noah Harari
10. When Breath Becomes Air
Paul Kalanithi
new york times
Comments