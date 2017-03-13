Books

March 13, 2017 7:47 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. Norse Mythology

Neil Gaiman

2. Lincoln In The Bardo

George Saunders

3. Banana Cream Pie Murder

Joanne Fluke

4. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

5. Echoes In Death

J.D. Robb

6. Heartbreak Hotel

Jonathan Kellerman

7. Humans, Bow Down

James Patterson and Emily Raymond with Jill Dembowski

8. A Piece Of The World

Christina Baker Kline

9. A Gentleman In Moscow

Amor Towles

10. The Whistler

John Grisham

NONFICTION

1. Portraits Of Courage

George W. Bush

2. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

3. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard

4. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

5. Homo Deus

Yuval Noah Harari

6. Big Agenda

David Horowitz

7. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

8. This Life I Live

Rory Feek

9. Sapiens

Yuval Noah Harari

10. When Breath Becomes Air

Paul Kalanithi

new york times

