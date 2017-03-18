Kwame Alexander among authors visiting Triangle bookstores this week

Some authors visiting Triangle bookstores this week:
Barnes & Noble, 760 S.E. Maynard St., Cary. 919-467-3866, barnesandnoble.com:
2 p.m. Saturday: Scott McBride and Rodger Thompson, “The Adventures of Connor the Courageous Cutter: Caution at Calamity Canal.”
Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com:
3 p.m. Sunday March 19: Kwame Alexander, “The Playbook: 52 Rules to Aim, Shoot, and Score in This Game Called Life” (off site)
7 p.m. Wednesday: Michele Moore, “The Cigar Factory: A Novel of Charleston.”
7 p.m. Thursday: John Scalzi, “The Collapsing Empire.”
Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh. 919-828-1588, quailridgebooks.com:
2 p.m. Sunday March 19: Robert Beatty: “Serafina and the Splintered Heart.”
7 p.m. Monday: Kwame Alexander, “The Playbook: 52 Rules to Aim, Shoot, and Score in This Game Called Life.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: John Scalzi: “The Collapsing Empire.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Will Schwalbe, “Books for Living.”
Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com:
7 p.m. Tuesday: Ricky Garni, “Divisive Potatoes.”
6 p.m. Wednesday: Lisa Yarger, “Lovie: The Story of a Southern Midwife and an Unlikely Friendship” (offsite).
7 p.m. Thursday: Michele Moore, “The Cigar Factory: A Novel of Charleston.”
7 p.m. Friday: Will Schwalbe, “Books for Living.”
