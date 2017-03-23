Best-sellers

Books

FICTION

1. Dangerous Games

Danielle Steel

2. Silence Fallen

Patricia Briggs

3. Norse Mythology

Neil Gaiman

4. Lincoln In The Bardo

George Saunders

5. Exit West

Mohsin Hamid

6. A Gentleman In Moscow

Amor Towles

7. Heartbreak Hotel

Jonathan Kellerman

8. The Whistler

John Grisham

9. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

10. A Piece Of The World

Christina Baker Kline

NONFICTION

1. Portraits Of Courage

George W. Bush

2. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

3. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

4. Dear Ijeawele

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

5. When Breath Becomes Air

Paul Kalanithi

6. The Book Of Joy

Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, Douglas Abrams

7. Big Agenda

David Horowitz

8. The Magnolia Story

Chip and Joanna Gaines, Mark Dagostino

9. South And West

Joan Didion

10. Thank You For Being Late

Thomas L. Friedman

