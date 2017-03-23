Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Dangerous Games
Danielle Steel
2. Silence Fallen
Patricia Briggs
3. Norse Mythology
Neil Gaiman
4. Lincoln In The Bardo
George Saunders
5. Exit West
Mohsin Hamid
6. A Gentleman In Moscow
Amor Towles
7. Heartbreak Hotel
Jonathan Kellerman
8. The Whistler
John Grisham
9. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
10. A Piece Of The World
Christina Baker Kline
NONFICTION
1. Portraits Of Courage
George W. Bush
2. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
3. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
4. Dear Ijeawele
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
5. When Breath Becomes Air
Paul Kalanithi
6. The Book Of Joy
Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, Douglas Abrams
7. Big Agenda
David Horowitz
8. The Magnolia Story
Chip and Joanna Gaines, Mark Dagostino
9. South And West
Joan Didion
10. Thank You For Being Late
Thomas L. Friedman
new york times
Comments