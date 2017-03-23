Beach reads, yoga for seniors and awards time

Summer is just around the corner and it’s never too early to start filling your beach bag with fun reads. “The Last Treasure” (Berkley) by Erika Marks is a good start.
Sure to tug at the heartstrings, Marks’ latest novel centers on three lives entangled in the secrets of the sea. The trio, with buried romantic tensions and a passion for shipwrecks, reunites for one last salvage off the Outer Banks.
“The Last Treasure” is the fifth novel for Marks, who lives in Charlotte.
For seniors
Carol Krucoff and Kimberly Carson have co-authored a guide based on their Integrative Yoga for Seniors program offered at Duke Integrative Medicine. “Relax into Yoga for Seniors” (New Harbinger) provides effective yoga practices to help relieve a variety of age-related ailments and lead to greater flexibility, balance and overall well-being. Krucoff is a yoga therapist at Duke Integrative Medicine. Carson is a health educator and yoga researcher at Oregon Health & Science University.
Local ties
If March Madness has you feeling nostalgic, Donn Weinholtz’s “Carolina Blue” (Full Media Services) might be the ticket. The novella brings together a cast that includes a Soviet dissident poet, a Lithuanian basketball phenom, a baseball legend and other oddball characters on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus in the ’70s. Weinholtz, who received his Ph.D. at Carolina, is a faculty member at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.
Awards
Beth Browne of Garner won second place for her essay “Loblolly” in the 2017 Rose Post Creative Nonfiction competition sponsored by the N.C. Writers’ Network. “An intimate portrait of a Southern family whose relationship to land is complicated,” said judge Garrard Conley. “ ‘Loblolly’ is also about the lyricism of memory and meaning. But what makes this writing so unique is its insistence that style represent real substance.” The prize included $300 and publication in Ecotone, the literary journal of UNC-Wilmington. The prize is named in honor of Rose Post, who worked for the Salisbury Post for 56 years as a reporter, feature writer and columnist, winning numerous state and national awards for her work.
L.C. Fiore of Chapel Hill has been awarded the 2017 Novel of the Year – Editor’s Choice from Underground Book Reviews for “The Last Great American Magic” (Can of Corn Media). The novel reimagines the legend of the Shawnee warrior Tecumseh. The award announcement had this to say: “With well-developed characters, a strong theme and captivating prose, ‘The Last Great American Magic’ is a must read for lovers of literature.’ ”
Bookwatch
Ralph Hardy talks about “Argos: The Story of Odysseus as Told by His Loyal Dog” (HarperCollins) at noon Sunday, March 26, and 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30, on UNC-TV’s North Carolina Bookwatch. Hardy was inspired by his son’s ninth-grade reading assignment to offer “a gentler introduction to that classic story.” He teaches freshman composition at N.C. Central University.
