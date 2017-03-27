Reader’s picks tell important, compelling stories

Jim Parina is a near-retirement businessman, empty-nester and member of the Not For Men Only book club, which meets at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh.
Recommended read: “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson. This is a sweeping, yet personalized recounting of what African Americans went through during the early to middle part of the 20th century as millions of them moved north or west from the deep south; although a heavy tome, still very readable. In fiction, “Redeployment” by Phil Klay. In these short stories, Klay tries to convey the trauma and the aftereffects of going to war. An excellent read, but be forewarned, it is military fiction, so many scenes are graphic and much of the language is rough.
Currently reading: “Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on the Vulnerable, from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond” by Marc Lamont Hill.
Whotaught you to love to read? Both my parents were readers while I was young (romance novels for my mother, historical fiction for my father), but I think the school system and my teachers had more of an influence on my reading habits.
What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? “Far From the Tree: Parents, Children and the Search for Identity” by Andrew Solomon
Where do you go for book recommendations? In our book club, we collect recommendations from the participants and vote on them to develop on year long reading list, but at the end of each meeting we try to take some extra time to let people comment on what else they have read since we last met and whether they recommend it.
