Books

March 31, 2017 2:17 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. The Cutthroat

Clive Cussler and Justin Scott

2. Dangerous Games

Danielle Steel

3. Norse Mythology

Neil Gaiman

4. The Devil’s Triangle

Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison

5. In This Grave Hour

Jacqueline Winspear

6. Without Warning

Joel C. Rosenberg

7. Lincoln In The Bardo

George Saunders

8. A Gentleman In Moscow

Amor Towles

9. Exit West

Mohsin Hamid

10. Silence Fallen

Patricia Briggs

NONFICTION

1. Trump’s War

Michael Savage

2. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

3. Portraits Of Courage

George W. Bush

4. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

5. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

6. Big Agenda

David Horowitz

7. The Benedict Option

Rod Dreher

8. When Breath Becomes Air

Paul Kalanithi

9. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

10. Dear Ijeawele

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

New York Times

