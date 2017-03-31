Best-sellers

FICTION
1. The Cutthroat
Clive Cussler and Justin Scott
2. Dangerous Games
Danielle Steel
3. Norse Mythology
Neil Gaiman
4. The Devil’s Triangle
Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison
5. In This Grave Hour
Jacqueline Winspear
6. Without Warning
Joel C. Rosenberg
7. Lincoln In The Bardo
George Saunders
8. A Gentleman In Moscow
Amor Towles
9. Exit West
Mohsin Hamid
10. Silence Fallen
Patricia Briggs
NONFICTION
1. Trump’s War
Michael Savage
2. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
3. Portraits Of Courage
George W. Bush
4. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
5. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
6. Big Agenda
David Horowitz
7. The Benedict Option
Rod Dreher
8. When Breath Becomes Air
Paul Kalanithi
9. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
10. Dear Ijeawele
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
