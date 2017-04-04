Authors visiting the Triangle the week of April 9

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:
Barnes & Noble, 8030 Renaissance Parkway, Durham.
10 a.m. Saturday: George Bloomer, “Break Loose: Find Freedom from Toxic Traps and Spiritual Bondage.”
Info: 919-806-1930 or barnesandnoble.com
Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill.
2 p.m. Monday: Ann B. Ross, “Miss Julia Weathers the Storm.”
6 p.m. Monday: Jessica Garrett, “Oh Ick!: 114 Science Experiments Guaranteed to Gross You Out!”
7 p.m. Tuesday: Lee Smith, “Dimestore.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: Becky Albertalli, “The Upside of Unrequited,” Sara Zarr, “Gem & Dixie,” and Katie Cotugno, “Fireworks.”
2 p.m. Saturday: Jami Attenberg, “All Grown Up.”
Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com
McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center.
2 p.m. Sunday April 9: David Kahler, “The Railroad And The Art of Place.”
6:30 p.m. Friday: Anthony Doerr, “All The Light We Cannot See” (ticketed event).
11 a.m. Saturday: Michael McFee, “We Were Once Here.”
Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp
Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh.
2 p.m. Sunday April 9: Deborah Diesen, “The Pout-Pout Fish, Far, Far From Home.”
7 p.m. Monday: Robert Morgan, “Chasing the North Star.”
7 p.m. Tuesday: Stephanie Powell Watts, “No One is Coming to Save Us.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: Tyler Knott Gregson, “Wildly into the Dark: Typewriter Poems.”
Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com
Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham.
7 p.m. Wednesday: Stephanie Powell Watts, “No One is Coming to Save Us.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Lee Smith, “Dimestore.”
7 p.m. Saturday: Erdağ Göknar, “Nomadologies.”
Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com
