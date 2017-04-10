Triangle Reads: What Triangle readers are recommending

Janet Doughty is a freelance writer and editor in Raleigh. She is a member of the Sunday Night Escape book club.
Recommended read: “To the Bright Edge of the World” by Eowyn Ivey captures the exhilaration, heartbreak and enduring search for understanding in the face of unfamiliar frontiers. It’s a beautiful tale woven with letters, diary entries, and photographs, revealing the courage of a Civil War hero assigned in 1885 to navigate a previously uncharted part of Alaska and the undaunted curiosity of the free-spirited wife he was forced to leave behind at Fort Vancouver in Washington. ... Add a dash of Ivey’s signature magical realism, and this story is an exquisite escape to a world that is undeniable stunning.
Currently reading: “Do Not Say We Have Nothing” by Madeleine Thien. It won the Edward Stanford Travel Writing Specsavers Fiction Award for which “To the Bright Edge of the World” was shortlisted.
What is your favorite reading memory? The first time I finished a book and immediately turned again to the first page to reread it. It was “Reservation Blues” by Sherman Alexie.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? “Watership Down” by Richard Adams. I recently read it to my 9-year-old son.
What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? “The Testament of Gideon Mack” by James Robertson.
Where do you go for book recommendations? When I run out of recommendations from my friends, I turn to titles shortlisted for the National Book Award, Man Booker Prize, and Green Carnation Prize.
