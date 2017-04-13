Win ‘The Fix,’ the latest thriller from David Baldacci

“The Fix” (Grand Central, $29.99) from bestselling author David Baldacci is the third in his Amos Decker series and set for release next week.
Decker, the man who can forget nothing (thanks to a head injury), witnesses a murder-suicide outside the FBI headquarters and is baffled by what he has seen. Working the case, he can find no connection between the victim and the shooter and no motive for the attack.
But when a federal agent orders Decker to back off from the investigation, he becomes even more determined to solve it – especially after learning that the killing could be connected to an international terrorist group.
If you’d like to win “The Fix,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (April 16) and include your mailing address. Please put “Fix” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
