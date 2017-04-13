David Grann, John Kessel among authors at Triangle bookstores April 16-22

David Grann’s “The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon” is being made into a movie starring Charlie Hunnam, Tom Holland and Sienna Mille. The New Yorker writer’s latest novel, “Killers Of The Flower Moon: An American Crime And The Birth Of The FBI,” was reportedly the subject of a bidding war with the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio all angling to option it. Like “Z,” “Killer Moon” tells a true story. This time he’s writing about the Osage Indians in Oklahoma. After the Osaage were granted revenue rights to oil discovered under their lands they began to die. So did some who tried to investigate the Osage deaths. Granns writes about the oil, the crime and the newly created federal bureau that was finally able to solve the murders. Granns will be at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Other authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:
Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:
7 p.m. Monday: Dr. Willie Parker, “Life’s Work: A Moral Argument for Choice.”
7 p.m. Tuesday: M.L. Rio, “If We Were Villains.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: Mike Scalise, “The Brand New Catastrophe.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Lisa Feldman Barrett, “How Emotions Are Made: The Secret Life of the Brain.”
7 p.m. Friday: Kristen Radtke, “Imagine Wanting Only This.”
Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com
Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:
7 p.m. Tuesday: John Kessel, “The Moon and the Other.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Benjamin Waterhouse, “Land of Enterprise: A Business History of the United States.”
Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com
Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:
7 p.m. Monday: Scott Westerfeld, “Horizon.”
7 p.m. Tuesday: Julia Donaldson, “The Giant Jumperee” (ticketed event).
7 p.m. Wednesday: David Grann, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Noon Saturday: Jay Chandrasekhar, “Mustache Shenanigans.”
3 p.m. Saturday: Brigid Washington, “Coconut. Ginger. Shrimp. Rum.”
Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com
Barnes & Noble, 5400 New Hope Commons, Durham:
7 p.m. Wednesday: M.L. Rio, “If We Were Villains.”
Info: 919-489-3012 or barnesandnoble.com
Barnes & Noble, 8431 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh:
7 p.m. Wednesday: ReShonda Tate Billingsley and Victoria Christopher Murray, “A Blessing and a Curse.”
Info: 919-484-9903 or barnesandnoble.com
