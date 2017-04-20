Books

April 20, 2017 2:12 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. The Black Book

James Patterson and David Ellis

2. All By Myself, Alone

Mary Higgins Clark

3. The Chosen

J.R. Ward

4. The Lost Order

Steve Berry

5. Mississippi Blood

Greg Iles

6. Norse Mythology

Neil Gaiman

7. The Women In The Castle

Jessica Shattuck

8. If Not For You

Debbie Macomber

9. A Gentleman In Moscow

Amor Towles. (Viking)

10. The Tea Girl Of Hummingbird Lane

Lisa See

NONFICTION

1. Old School

Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein

2. Hallelujah Anyway

Anne Lamott

3. The Most Beautiful

Mayte Garcia

4. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

5. Nevertheless

Alec Baldwin

6. Ballplayer

Chipper Jones with Carroll Rogers Walton

7. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

8. Prince Charles

Sally Bedell Smith

9. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

10. Crazy Is My Superpower

AJ Mendez Brooks

New York Times

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books 2:00

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books
The Bachelorette star's love life is now an open book 3:54

The Bachelorette star's love life is now an open book
Lawrence Schoen and his Klingon lullaby 0:53

Lawrence Schoen and his Klingon lullaby

View More Video

Entertainment Videos