Best-sellers

FICTION
1. The Black Book
James Patterson and David Ellis
2. All By Myself, Alone
Mary Higgins Clark
3. The Chosen
J.R. Ward
4. The Lost Order
Steve Berry
5. Mississippi Blood
Greg Iles
6. Norse Mythology
Neil Gaiman
7. The Women In The Castle
Jessica Shattuck
8. If Not For You
Debbie Macomber
9. A Gentleman In Moscow
Amor Towles. (Viking)
10. The Tea Girl Of Hummingbird Lane
Lisa See
NONFICTION
1. Old School
Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein
2. Hallelujah Anyway
Anne Lamott
3. The Most Beautiful
Mayte Garcia
4. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
5. Nevertheless
Alec Baldwin
6. Ballplayer
Chipper Jones with Carroll Rogers Walton
7. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
8. Prince Charles
Sally Bedell Smith
9. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
10. Crazy Is My Superpower
AJ Mendez Brooks
New York Times
