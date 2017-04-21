Longtime NPR host Diane Rehm speaking in Raleigh in May

Diane Rehm, one of NPR’s most lauded talk show hosts, is coming to Raleigh on a book tour.
Rehm, whose “Diane Rehm Show” on NPR was heard by 2.5 million people each week, is on a promotional tour for the paperback edition of her book, “On My Own” (Penguin). The tour brings her to Meredith College’s Jones Chapel – a visit sponsored by Quail Ridge Books in North Hills and WUNC – at 7 p.m. May 23. The event is billed as a conversation with Rehm and WUNC’s Frank Stasio.
Rehm, 80, left NPR in 2016 and has been podcasting her show ever since to an on-air audience of more than 2.8 million.
In “On Her Own,” Rehm deals with the death of her husband, John Rehm, after 54 years of marriage, and his decision to end his life nine years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age 74. The only way he could legally do so was to refuse to eat, drink or accept medication.
Since his death, she has become an advocate for the Right to Die Movement. Expect the subject to be a part of her conversation with Stasio.
Tickets are required for admission to the Meredith event and can be obtained with the purchase of a copy of “On My Own” from Quail Ridge Books. The purchase of one $16 book gets you two tickets to the program and to the after-program signing line.
Mary Cornatzer: 919-829-4755, @capeditor
Comments