State’s resources for the blind a boost for this reader

Myra DeBruhl is the self-published author of “Changing Places: Things I learned at the NC State School for the Blind in the 1950s.” She is a member of the VIP Book Club at the North Carolina Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped.
Recommended read: “Byrd” by Kim Church. I admire her unique way of putting descriptive words together. It is a well-written, great story from the 1960s-70s era and follows this girl for twenty-plus years. It has twists and turns that were not expected.
Currently reading: “Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon” by Peter Ames Carlin.
Who or what taught you to love to read? My family read to me early in life until I could read for myself in school.
What is your favorite reading memory? At age 10, reading “The Black Stallion” in Braille, out loud to a friend.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? “Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown.
What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? “Coming Home” by Rosamunde Pilcher.
What movie was better than the book? “Gone with the Wind.”
Where do you go for book recommendations? “The New York Review of Books,” N.C. Library for the Blind and iBooks.
Fiction
Byrd
Kim Church
Dzanc Books, 228 pages
