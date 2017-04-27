Books

Win latest Richard Castle mystery book, ‘Heat Storm’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

April 27, 2017 11:08 AM

The ABC show “Castle” has been off the air for awhile, but the Richard Castle mystery books continue. (The books are published under the pen name of the drama’s fictional star, who played a crime-fighting mystery writer.)

In “Heat Storm” (Disney Book Group, $26.99), Nikki Heat’s mother Cynthia, presumed dead for 17 years, has resurfaced to warn Nikki about the still-pertinent threats that caused her to go into hiding in the first place. Meanwhile, CIA spy Derek Storm discovers clues related to Cynthia’s aggressors while trailing a nefarious group of Chinese businessmen in Shanghai.

Almost makes you wish “Castle” hadn’t been canceled.

If you’d like to win “Heat Storm,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (April 30) and include your mailing address. Please put “Heat” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Author Nicholas Sparks visits Raleigh

Author Nicholas Sparks visits Raleigh 0:29

Author Nicholas Sparks visits Raleigh
Five questions for author Nicholas Sparks 2:58

Five questions for author Nicholas Sparks
Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books 2:00

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

View More Video