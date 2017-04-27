Win latest Richard Castle mystery book, ‘Heat Storm’

The ABC show “Castle” has been off the air for awhile, but the Richard Castle mystery books continue. (The books are published under the pen name of the drama’s fictional star, who played a crime-fighting mystery writer.)
In “Heat Storm” (Disney Book Group, $26.99), Nikki Heat’s mother Cynthia, presumed dead for 17 years, has resurfaced to warn Nikki about the still-pertinent threats that caused her to go into hiding in the first place. Meanwhile, CIA spy Derek Storm discovers clues related to Cynthia’s aggressors while trailing a nefarious group of Chinese businessmen in Shanghai.
Almost makes you wish “Castle” hadn’t been canceled.
If you’d like to win “Heat Storm,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (April 30) and include your mailing address. Please put “Heat” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
