April 26, 2017 7:30 PM

Best-sellers

1. The Black Book

James Patterson and David Ellis

2. Thrawn

Timothy Zahn

3. All By Myself, Alone

Mary Higgins Clark

4. One Perfect Lie

Lisa Scottoline

5. The Burial Hour

Jeffery Deaver. (Grand Central)

6. Two From The Heart

James Patterson and Frank Constantini, Emily Raymond and Brian Sitts

7. Norse Mythology

Neil Gaiman

8. Song Of The Lion

Anne Hillerman

9. The Lost Order

Steve Berry

10. Mississippi Blood

Greg Iles

NONFICTION

1. Old School

Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein

2. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

3. Hallelujah Anyway

Anne Lamott

4. The True Jesus

David Limbaugh

5. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

6. An American Sickness

Elisabeth Rosenthal

7. The Most Beautiful

Mayte Garcia

8. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

9. When Breath Becomes Air

Paul Kalanithi

10. THE MAGNOLIA STORY

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

New York Times

