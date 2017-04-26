Best-sellers

1. The Black Book
James Patterson and David Ellis
2. Thrawn
Timothy Zahn
3. All By Myself, Alone
Mary Higgins Clark
4. One Perfect Lie
Lisa Scottoline
5. The Burial Hour
Jeffery Deaver. (Grand Central)
6. Two From The Heart
James Patterson and Frank Constantini, Emily Raymond and Brian Sitts
7. Norse Mythology
Neil Gaiman
8. Song Of The Lion
Anne Hillerman
9. The Lost Order
Steve Berry
10. Mississippi Blood
Greg Iles
NONFICTION
1. Old School
Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein
2. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
3. Hallelujah Anyway
Anne Lamott
4. The True Jesus
David Limbaugh
5. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
6. An American Sickness
Elisabeth Rosenthal
7. The Most Beautiful
Mayte Garcia
8. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
9. When Breath Becomes Air
Paul Kalanithi
10. THE MAGNOLIA STORY
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
New York Times
