Giveaway: Win an autographed book from Chapel Hill author

As part of The N&O’s Book Club Bingo game, UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and author M.L. Rio has made available an autographed copy of her debut novel “If We Were Villains.”
The story centers on a group of theater students who have spent their college years immersed in Shakespeare. As they begin their senior year, they find themselves facing their very own Shakespearean tragedy and their greatest acting challenge yet: convincing the police, each other, and themselves that they are innocent.
If you’d like to win “If We Were Villains,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Monday (May 8) and include your mailing address. Please put the hashtag “#nandobingo” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Post #nandobingo to social media for an extra chance to win.
Go to nando.com/bingocard for more chances to win books with our Bingo game.
Only the winner will be notified.
Comments