Books

May 02, 2017 11:00 AM

Giveaway: Win an autographed book from Chapel Hill author

By Teresa Leonard

tleonard@newsobserver.com

As part of The N&O’s Book Club Bingo game, UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and author M.L. Rio has made available an autographed copy of her debut novel “If We Were Villains.”

The story centers on a group of theater students who have spent their college years immersed in Shakespeare. As they begin their senior year, they find themselves facing their very own Shakespearean tragedy and their greatest acting challenge yet: convincing the police, each other, and themselves that they are innocent.

If you’d like to win “If We Were Villains,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Monday (May 8) and include your mailing address. Please put the hashtag “#nandobingo” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Post #nandobingo to social media for an extra chance to win.

Go to nando.com/bingocard for more chances to win books with our Bingo game.

Only the winner will be notified.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books 2:00

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books
The Bachelorette star's love life is now an open book 3:54

The Bachelorette star's love life is now an open book
Lawrence Schoen and his Klingon lullaby 0:53

Lawrence Schoen and his Klingon lullaby

View More Video

Entertainment Videos