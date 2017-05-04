Best-sellers

FICTION
1. The Fix
David Baldacci
2. The Black Book
James Patterson and David Ellis
3. Fast And Loose
Stuart Woods
4. Thrawn
Timothy Zahn
5. All By Myself, Alone
Mary Higgins Clark
6. Norse Mythology
Neil Gaiman
7. The Women In The Castle
Jessica Shattuck
8. Two From The Heart
James Patterson and Frank Costantini, Emily Raymond and Brian Sitts
9. One Perfect Lie
Lisa Scottoline
10. A Gentleman In Moscow
Amor Towles
NONFICTION
1. This Fight Is Our Fight
Elizabeth Warren
2. Shattered
Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
3. Note To Self
Connor Franta
4. Old School
Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein
5. Killers Of The Flower Moon
David Grann
6. Black Privilege
Charlamagne Tha God
7. The American Spirit
David McCullough
8. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
9. Hallelujah Anyway
Anne Lamott
10. The True Jesus
David Limbaugh
New York Times
