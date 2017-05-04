Books

May 04, 2017 4:00 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. The Fix

David Baldacci

2. The Black Book

James Patterson and David Ellis

3. Fast And Loose

Stuart Woods

4. Thrawn

Timothy Zahn

5. All By Myself, Alone

Mary Higgins Clark

6. Norse Mythology

Neil Gaiman

7. The Women In The Castle

Jessica Shattuck

8. Two From The Heart

James Patterson and Frank Costantini, Emily Raymond and Brian Sitts

9. One Perfect Lie

Lisa Scottoline

10. A Gentleman In Moscow

Amor Towles

NONFICTION

1. This Fight Is Our Fight

Elizabeth Warren

2. Shattered

Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes

3. Note To Self

Connor Franta

4. Old School

Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein

5. Killers Of The Flower Moon

David Grann

6. Black Privilege

Charlamagne Tha God

7. The American Spirit

David McCullough

8. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

9. Hallelujah Anyway

Anne Lamott

10. The True Jesus

David Limbaugh

New York Times

