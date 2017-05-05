Authors coming to the Triangle week of May 7

Lee Smith’s autobiographical “Dime Store, A Writer’s Life” about growing up in Grundy, Va., is out in paperback and she’s promoting it out local book stores. On Saturday, May 13, Smith who lives in Hillsborough will be at McIntyre’s Books in Fearrington Village.
Also touring to promote the paperback edition of his latest, “Valiant Ambition: George Washington, Benedict Arnold, and the Fate of the American Revolution” is Nathaniel Philbrick. The best-selling historian shows a Revolution that threatens to dissolve into civil war and Founding Fathers that are less idealistic and more opportunistic than we might have learned in history books. He’ll be at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.
Here’s a list of authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:
Barnes & Noble, 5959 Triangle Town Blvd., Raleigh:
3 p.m. Saturday: Obioma Anukwuem, “Debt: Slavery in Disguise.”
Info: 919-792-2140 or barnesandnoble.com
Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:
6 p.m. Friday: Nathaniel Philbrick, “Valiant Ambition.”
Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com
McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:
6 p.m. Friday: Alexandra Chasin, “Assassin of Youth: A Kaleidoscopic History of Harry J. Anslinger’s War on Drugs.”
11 a.m. Saturday: Lee Smith, “Dimestore, A Writer’s Life.”
Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres-books
Quail Ridge Books & Music, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:
7 p.m. Tuesday: Kate Moore, “The Radium Girls.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: John Trump, “Still & Barrel: Craft Spirits in The Old North State.”
7 p.m. Friday: Jennifer E. Smith, “Windfall;” Julie Buxbaum, “Tell Me Three Things;” and Jeff Zentner, “Goodbye Days.”
10 a.m. Saturday: Adam Rubin, “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel.”
Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com
Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:
7 p.m. Monday: Kumarini Silva, “Brown Threat: Identification in the Security State.”
7 p.m. Tuesday: Noah Benezra Strote, “Fascism and How to Overcome It: A Conversation.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: David Blevins, “NC’s Barrier Islands: Wonders of Sand, Sea, and Sky.”
5:30 p.m. Thursday: Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant, “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy.” (sold out)
Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com
