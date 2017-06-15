Win the novel ‘Elle,’ the basis for Golden Globe-winning French film

The French psychological thriller “Elle” by Phillippe Djian was made into a movie last year directed by Paul Verhoeven and starring Isabelle Huppert. At the Golden Globes, it won Best Foreign Language Film and Huppert won for Best Actress. Huppert was also nominated for an Oscar.
Djian’s book – released earlier this year in English – is the unnerving story of a fiercely independent woman who refuses to play victim after being sexually assaulted. The book is called “an absorbing domestic thriller, a dark exploration of a not-easily-defined middle-aged woman in crisis where memory, sex and death converge at every turn.”
If you’d like to win a paperback copy of “Elle,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (June 18) and include your mailing address. Please put “Elle” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
