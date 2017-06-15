Books

June 15, 2017 11:00 AM

Win the novel ‘Elle,’ the basis for Golden Globe-winning French film

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The French psychological thriller “Elle” by Phillippe Djian was made into a movie last year directed by Paul Verhoeven and starring Isabelle Huppert. At the Golden Globes, it won Best Foreign Language Film and Huppert won for Best Actress. Huppert was also nominated for an Oscar.

Djian’s book – released earlier this year in English – is the unnerving story of a fiercely independent woman who refuses to play victim after being sexually assaulted. The book is called “an absorbing domestic thriller, a dark exploration of a not-easily-defined middle-aged woman in crisis where memory, sex and death converge at every turn.”

If you’d like to win a paperback copy of “Elle,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (June 18) and include your mailing address. Please put “Elle” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Author Nicholas Sparks visits Raleigh

Author Nicholas Sparks visits Raleigh 0:29

Author Nicholas Sparks visits Raleigh
Five questions for author Nicholas Sparks 2:58

Five questions for author Nicholas Sparks
Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books 2:00

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

View More Video

Entertainment Videos