Book Club Bingo - Thanks for playing!

Congratulations to Ann Sherwin from Raleigh, the winner of the N&O Book Club Bingo for May. She is a member of the Daytime Book Club at White Plains United Methodist Church and was selected in a random drawing of completed Bingo cards to win a prize pack of four new books. All the Bingo winners and their book selections are listed below.
N&O Book Club Bingo Winners
JANUARY - Monica Fuller from Raleigh with a Week #1 card:
A book recommended by a friend or coworker: “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” by Haruki Murakami
A book you hated when you read it for school: “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare
A YA novel: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry
A favorite re-read: “Memories” by Lang Leav
A book you couldn’t put down: “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur
FEBRUARY - Britney Arana from Smithfield with a Week #3 card:
A North Carolina author: “Serafina and the Black Cloak” by Robert Beatty
A book you hated when you read it for school: “Crow” by Barbara Wright
A classic: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling
An award winner: “A Monster Calls” by Patrick Ness
MARCH - Elaine Turner from Raleigh with a Week #8 card:
An award winner: “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead
A book you’ve always wanted to read: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury
FREE SPACE: “Vinegar Girl” by Anne Tyler
A book that has been made into a movie: “Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes
A book set in your home town: “Whispers from the Past” by Elizabeth Langston
APRIL - Jennifer Rozycki from Cary with a Week #5 card:
A book published this year: “The Cleaning Ninja” by Courtenay Hartford
An award winner: “Charming Billy” by Alice McDermott
A book you couldn’t put down: “Grave Secret” by Charlaine Harris
A debut novel: “Allergic to Death” by Peg Cochran
A book you chose from reading a review: “28-Day Plant-Powered Health Reboot” by Jessica Jones and Wendy Lopez
MAY - Ann Sherwin from Raleigh with a Week #4 card:
The first book in a series: “The Trees: First Book In Awakening Land Trilogy” by Conrad Richter
A book that has been made into a movie: “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman
A book you couldn’t put down: “And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer” by Fredrik Backman
A classic: “Königliche Hoheit Roman” by Thomas Mann
An award winner: “Learning to Walk in the Dark” by Barbara Brown Taylor
