June 12, 2017 8:43 AM

Book Club Bingo - Thanks for playing!

Congratulations to Ann Sherwin from Raleigh, the winner of the N&O Book Club Bingo for May. She is a member of the Daytime Book Club at White Plains United Methodist Church and was selected in a random drawing of completed Bingo cards to win a prize pack of four new books. All the Bingo winners and their book selections are listed below.

To keep up with reading recommendations through the summer, follow Triangle Reads at nando.com/trianglereads. If you’d like to be a Triangle Reader, contact tleonard@newsobserver.com to let us know.

N&O Book Club Bingo Winners

JANUARY - Monica Fuller from Raleigh with a Week #1 card:

A book recommended by a friend or coworker: “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” by Haruki Murakami

A book you hated when you read it for school: “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare

A YA novel: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry

A favorite re-read: “Memories” by Lang Leav

A book you couldn’t put down: “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur

FEBRUARY - Britney Arana from Smithfield with a Week #3 card:

A North Carolina author: “Serafina and the Black Cloak” by Robert Beatty

A book you hated when you read it for school: “Crow” by Barbara Wright

A classic: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling

An award winner: “A Monster Calls” by Patrick Ness

MARCH - Elaine Turner from Raleigh with a Week #8 card:

An award winner: “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead

A book you’ve always wanted to read: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury

FREE SPACE: “Vinegar Girl” by Anne Tyler

A book that has been made into a movie: “Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes

A book set in your home town: “Whispers from the Past” by Elizabeth Langston

APRIL - Jennifer Rozycki from Cary with a Week #5 card:

A book published this year: “The Cleaning Ninja” by Courtenay Hartford

An award winner: “Charming Billy” by Alice McDermott

A book you couldn’t put down: “Grave Secret” by Charlaine Harris

A debut novel: “Allergic to Death” by Peg Cochran

A book you chose from reading a review: “28-Day Plant-Powered Health Reboot” by Jessica Jones and Wendy Lopez

MAY - Ann Sherwin from Raleigh with a Week #4 card:

The first book in a series: “The Trees: First Book In Awakening Land Trilogy” by Conrad Richter

A book that has been made into a movie: “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman

A book you couldn’t put down: “And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer” by Fredrik Backman

A classic: “Königliche Hoheit Roman” by Thomas Mann

An award winner: “Learning to Walk in the Dark” by Barbara Brown Taylor

Contact tleonard@newsobserver.com if you have questions.

