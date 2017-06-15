Books

June 15, 2017 4:50 PM

Paperbacks

New York Times

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Author Nicholas Sparks visits Raleigh

Author Nicholas Sparks visits Raleigh 0:29

Author Nicholas Sparks visits Raleigh
Five questions for author Nicholas Sparks 2:58

Five questions for author Nicholas Sparks
Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books 2:00

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

View More Video

Entertainment Videos