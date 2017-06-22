Books

June 22, 2017 2:00 PM

Win country music romance novel ‘The Whole Way Home’ by Charlotte’s Sarah Creech

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The novel “The Whole Way Home” (William Morrow, $26.99), by Charlotte author Sarah Creech, is about a country singer-songwriter who has paid her dues and is about to make it big in Nashville, when the record company also signs her first love (a Los Angeles sellout) and turns her life upside down.

The book is not only an engaging, yet complex story of romance, but a “realistic peek into the cutthroat country recording industry.” It has also been compared to a “soulful country ballad.”

If you’d like to win “The Whole Way Home,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (June 25) and include your mailing address. Please put “Home” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.

