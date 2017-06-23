What becomes of Sigrid? Margaret Maron wraps series on NYC detective

In 2015’s “Long Upon the Land,” Margaret Maron wrapped up the story of Deborah Knott, a judge with a bootlegger father, a passel of brothers and a deputy sheriff husband. Set in a North Carolina county – the made-up Colleton, which has more than a passing resemblance to Johnston County, where Maron lives – and peppered with North Carolina names and place marks, the popular series earned Maron more than one prestigious mystery-writing award.
Now with “Take Out,” Maron is closing the case of Sigrid Harald, her other series focused on a New York City police detective. The Sigrid series doesn’t have as large a following as the Deborah Knott books, but there are plenty who prefer the prickly Sigrid and the old-fashioned police procedural to the gregarious and cozy Deborah.
Over the course of nine books, Sigrid’s back story has unfolded. The seemingly cold and analytical police detective ended up being much more vulnerable than she first appeared. Maron gave her a Southern mother and grandmother, a caring if eccentric roommate and a lover. (She also – to the pleasure of fans of both series – found a familial connection between Sigrid and Deborah and put the two together in a book and a short story.)
Maron seemed to end the Sigrid series in 1995 with “Fugitive Colors,” though Sigrid made a visit to Colleton County to help solve a mystery in 2012’s “The Buzzard Table” and in a short story after that.
In an interview last year ahead of her induction into the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame, Maron told The News & Observer that fans of Sigrid had emailed her to say they wanted the author to return to the series; they wanted to know Sigrid was going to be OK.
In “Take Out,” Maron has given them that assurance and more.
The mystery here is clever – two men found dead on a bench, apparently poisoned by a take-out dinner. Both have connections to women who live in a nearby apartment building. The women – the wife of a dead Mafia leader and a former opera star – have their own connections. There’s also a personal mystery to clear up involving Sigrid’s artist lover and a possible child. Both mysteries are satisfying, but you read a Maron mystery for the rich back stories of her main characters as much as for the whodunit, and she doesn’t disappoint here.
“Take Out” doesn’t wrap up every side story in the lives of Sigrid’s detectives; that would be too tidy. But she does manage to return to the Bruel House featured in 1989’s “Corpus Christmas” for a discovery that will please art lovers. And, I think, by the end those fans who worried about Sigrid will be comforted. On a side note, local fans of Raleigh’s Quail Ridge Books and the late Nancy Olson will get a pleasant surprise.
Can you read “Take Out” without reading the other eight Harald books? The mystery certainly stands on its own, and there’s enough context to bring an unfamiliar reader up to speed (perhaps too much for those who have read the books in the series recently), but I don’t recommend it. Read them all, starting with “One Coffee With” (a title I’ve always appreciated) and let the layers of Sigrid’s story unfold until the very end.
Mary Cornatzer: 919-829-4755, @mcornatzer
“Take Out”
By Margaret Maron
Grand Central Publishing, 380 pages
