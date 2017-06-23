Sedaris, Maron among authors at Triangle bookstores week of June 25

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:
McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:
2 p.m. Sunday: NC Poetry Society with poets Maureen Sherbondy, “Belongings”; Kelly Lenox, “The Brightest Rock”; and Terri Kirby Erickson, “Becoming the Blue Heron.”
Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp
Page 158 Books, 317 E Roosevelt Ave., Wake Forest.
7 p.m. Wednesday: Kathryn Smith, “The Gatekeeper.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Margaret Dardess, “Brutal Silence.”
Info: 919-435-1843 or www.page158books.com/
Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, Raleigh:
7 p.m. Monday: Daniel Wallace, “Extraordinary Adventures.”
7 p.m. Tuesday: Margaret Maron, “Take Out” (signing-line ticket; those without tickets may join the line after the ticket holders).
7 p.m. Wednesday: Ann Kidd Taylor, “The Shark Club” with Sue Monk Kidd.
7 p.m. Friday: David Sedaris, “Theft By Finding” (Sold out. Admission tickets do not guarantee a seat. Be there by 6:30 p.m. At approximately 6:45, any open spaces will be opened to those waiting outside. There is no limit to the number of tickets for the after-program line to meet Sedaris and have your book signed.)
Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com
Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:
7 p.m. Wednesday: Jane Williams, “Mysterious Moments: Thoughts That Transform Grief.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Daniel Wallace, “Extraordinary Adventures.”
Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com
So & So Books, 704 N. Person St., Raleigh.
1-7 p.m. Sunday: Birthday celebration 1-5 p.m.; poetry reading at 5 p.m. by Sommer Browning, “Everything but Sex,” Suzanne Doogan and Maya Martinez.
Info: 919-426-9502 or www.facebook.com/soandsobooks
