Priest calls for Catholic Church, LGBT community to bridge divide

Jesuit priest James Martin puts his popularity and down-to-earth writing style to good use in “Building a Bridge,” his slight-but-significant examination of, as its subtitle says, “how the Catholic Church and the LGBT community can enter into a relationship of respect, compassion and sensitivity.”
Martin is the author of several best-sellers, including “Jesus: A Pilgrimage” and “Seven Last Words,” editor at-large of America magazine and a frequent media pundit on Catholic perspectives. In a foreword, he explains that he developed the book from an address he gave in 2016 to New Ways Ministry, an organization that ministers to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Catholics, family and friends.
At 150 pages total – 76 pages excluding a section on biblical passages and questions for reflection – the book can easily be read in one sitting. Still, its message deserves a more thorough examination in the Twitter age and will resonate for people of any faith tradition and all sexual orientations. The LGBT audience, as well as Catholics of all orientations, may be quite familiar with the content of Martin’s book. The strength of “Building a Bridge” comes not in uncharted theological territory but in the simplicity and common-sense approach of its message, as well as the fact that the message appears to be receiving support from an institutional audience.
Before diving into the heart of his argument, Martin reflects on how the often-fractured dialogue between the leaders of the Catholic Church and the LGBT community reflects a greater rift in society: “Even abroad, various social, political, and ethnic groups find themselves pitted against one another with an intensity that seems not only new, but frightening. … In these times, the church should be a sign of unity. Frankly, in all times. Yet many people see the church as contributing to division, as some Christian leaders and their congregations mark off boundaries of ‘us’ and ‘them.’ ”
What Martin aims to do is turn down the heat. To do so, he turns to a key phrase from the “Catechism of the Catholic Church” – that LGBT people “must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity.” Martin asks what it means to do so, both for the church and for the LGBT (and ally) community, and with a pastoral mix of supportive prodding and provocative questioning, encourages all parties to approach relationships with open minds, ears and hearts.
To build a bridge, everyone has to work together and bring the same degree of dedication and attention to their work. Martin’s explorations let no one off the hook. Readers might be stung by (or, conversely, cheer) some passages:
▪ “Respect also should be extended to the workplace, especially if that workplace is a church or church-related organization. … If adherence to church teaching is going to be a litmus test for employment in Catholic institutions, then dioceses and parishes need to be consistent. … To be consistent, should we fire people for not helping the poor, for not being forgiving, or for not being loving?”
▪ “The barely disguised implication of posting online photos of bishops wearing elaborate liturgical vestments is that they are effeminate, they are hypocrites, or they are repressed gay men. Does the LGBT community want to proceed in that way? … Is it right for people to critique others for their supposed un-Christian attitudes by themselves being un-Christian?”
“Building a Bridge” works best as a nudge toward a larger, much needed dialogue, not only within the Catholic Church but also in other faith traditions and society overall. To that end, the latter section with biblical passages for reflection and meditation will prove valuable for both individual use and small-group conversations.
For Catholics, perhaps the most significant parts of the book come from the “Imprimi Potest” (an official designation stating the work is found free of doctrinal error and can be printed) and book-jacket blurbs of support from two American bishops and a cardinal overseeing the Vatican’s division for laity, family and life. It’s important not to overstate these signs – after all, John J. McNeill’s groundbreaking 1976 work “The Church and the Homosexual” also initially earned an Imprimi Potest before the Vatican yanked it a year later.
Nevertheless, both the content and the publishing of “Building a Bridge” mark a significant step forward in the relationship between the People of God (a common Catholic metaphor) and its LGBT and ally members.
Chuck Small, a former N&O editor, helped form the GLBT Ministry at the Catholic Community of St. Francis of Assisi in 1999 and is its outreach coordinator.
“Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter Into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity”
By James Martin, SJ
HarperCollins, 150 pages
