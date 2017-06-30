A case for globalization made with grace and wit

What could be more appropriate for a summer read than a book with the word “grave” in the title by Stephen King? In this case, however, the author is not that Stephen King and the scary stuff pertains to economics. To be sure, some consider a book in economics terrifying in its own right but in this case they would be wrong. For in this smart and timely study, London-based economist Stephen D. King treats globalization, a hugely important, if potentially ponderous subject, in clear, non-technical prose and with considerable grace and wit.
King is concerned first and foremost with the question of why globalization is today increasingly being challenged, not to say rejected. After decades of dominance, the economic regime of globalization – characterized by the open and increasingly free movement of goods, services, capital and people across borders – has stalled and in some ways even been reversed. Such varied developments as Brexit, the rise of ultra nationalist political parties in Europe and other parts of the world, and, perhaps most notably, the election of Donald Trump testify to this point. Rather than moving toward an increasingly borderless world, we’ve seen growing popularity for “gated” political communities, aka, nation-states, and calls for economic retreat. Why? Bluntly put, because increasing numbers of people no longer believe that “globalization” has delivered the goods, i.e., robust growth rates and rising standards of living.
Although King, like this reviewer, is a proponent of globalization, he understands why many people, particularly less educated and less skilled populations in the developed world, oppose it, at least in its present condition. After acknowledging that point, King, a sophisticated, historically-minded student of globalization, points out quite correctly, however, that globalization can take many forms and has in fact done so over time.
The current globalization regime – organized around core beliefs in liberal democracy and free-market economics and overseen and underwritten by the United States – was only established at the end of World War II. It served both the U.S. and the world well for more than a half century. Indeed, despite the claims of many critics, this regime created the context for one of the most successful and sustained periods of economic growth and development in recorded history, in so doing, lifting hundreds of millions of people around the world out of dire poverty and hundreds of millions more into the middle class. If the performance of the regime has flagged in recent decades, this fact is more the result of state-specific policies and the growing inadequacy of the institutions supporting the regime – the World Bank, the IMF, the EC, NATO and the like – than of globalization itself.
King therefore believes that updating and reforming the current liberal, free-market regime is the way to go, rather than substituting for it an illiberal, quasi-market-oriented (Chinese-dominated?) variant of globalization, much less replacing it with a regime characterized by isolationism and protectionism. More specifically, the author argues that by broadening its governing institutions to reflect the legitimate interests of rising powers and by rendering its economic benefits more inclusive and equitable, liberal democratic, market-oriented globalization still has a future.
Globalization, remember, is neither inevitable nor irreversible. A brief look back at the last time a “liberal” and open form of globalization was rejected – the horrific period between 1914 and 1945 – should be enough to give pause even to ardent foes. At the end of the day, liberal, free-market globalization may be the worst economic regime except for all the others.
Peter A. Coclanis is Albert R. Newsome Distinguished Professor of History and Director of the Global Research Institute at UNC-Chapel Hill.
“Grave New World: The End of Globalization, the Return of History”
By Stephen D. King
New Haven and London: Yale University Press, 290 pages
