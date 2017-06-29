Win ‘Two Nights,’ the new Kathy Reichs novel (with a brand-new heroine)

Kathy Reichs is the author of the Temperence Brennan series of books, the basis for the hit TV show “Bones,” which ran on Fox from 2005 to 2017.
Her latest novel, “Two Nights” (Bantam, $28; released July 11), introduces a new character, Sunnie Night. Sunnie is a private investigator with a dark past and deep scars. She doesn’t need anyone or anything. But in “Two Nights,” Sunnie helps a woman search for her missing granddaughter – a search that takes her from South Carolina to Chicago, Los Angeles and Kentucky. Along the way, Sunnie unravels a heinous crime and maybe heals a few of her own old wounds.
If you’d like to win “Two Nights,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (July 2) and include your mailing address. Please put “Nights” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments