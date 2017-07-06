Win the new Tom Clancy-Mike Maden novel ‘Point of Contact’

“Point of Contact” is the latest installment in Tom Clancy's bestselling Jack Ryan Jr. series. Penned by Mike Maden, “Point of Contact” follows Ryan and forensic accountain Paul Brown as they help former U.S. Senator Weston Rhodes investigate a Singapore company.
Ryan doesn’t know that Rhodes has actually tasked Brown with uploading a cyberwarfare program onto the company’s mainframe on behalf of the CIA. But Brown discovers a game within a game, and he and Ryan work together to escape murderous assassins and prevent a global catastrophe.
If you’d like to win “Point of Contact,’ send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (July 9) and include your mailing address. Please put “Clancy” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments