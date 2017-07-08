Books

July 08, 2017 3:08 PM

Authors coming to the Triangle week of July 9

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:

Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:

6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Kyle James, “Not Afraid of the Fall.”

Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com

McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:

11 a.m. Saturday: J.C. Sasser, “Gradle Bird.”

Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp

Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:

7 p.m. Wednesday: Philip Smucker, “Riding with George: Sportsmanship & Chivalry in the Making of America’s First President.”

6:30 p.m. Saturday: Amanda McCrina, “Blood Road;” Shaila Patel, “Soulmated;” Beth Bowland, “Polaris;” Chris Ledbetter, “The Sky Throne;” Leigh Statham, “Perilous Journey of the Not-So-Innocuous Girl;” Brynn Chapman, “The Requiem Red;” E.M. Fitch, “Of the Trees;” Julie Reece, “Artisans” and Scott Reintgen, host.

Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com

Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:

3 p.m. Saturday: Jacqueline Ogburn, “The Unicorn in the Barn.”

Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com

