Authors coming to the Triangle week of July 9

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:
Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:
6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Kyle James, “Not Afraid of the Fall.”
Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com
McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:
11 a.m. Saturday: J.C. Sasser, “Gradle Bird.”
Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp
Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:
7 p.m. Wednesday: Philip Smucker, “Riding with George: Sportsmanship & Chivalry in the Making of America’s First President.”
6:30 p.m. Saturday: Amanda McCrina, “Blood Road;” Shaila Patel, “Soulmated;” Beth Bowland, “Polaris;” Chris Ledbetter, “The Sky Throne;” Leigh Statham, “Perilous Journey of the Not-So-Innocuous Girl;” Brynn Chapman, “The Requiem Red;” E.M. Fitch, “Of the Trees;” Julie Reece, “Artisans” and Scott Reintgen, host.
Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com
Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:
3 p.m. Saturday: Jacqueline Ogburn, “The Unicorn in the Barn.”
Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com
