‘Snow Dog’ taught him reading was fun

Larry Hollis is a retired father and grandfather in Wake County who now tends to “two horses, two goats, 19 chickens, two dogs and one cat.”
Recommended read: “Soul Keeping: Caring For the Most Important Part of You” by John Ortberg. It is amazing how those who believe in an afterlife never really give much thought about their soul. They have no idea what it is, or how you “keep it.”
Currently reading: “All Creatures Great and Small” by James Herriot. I have read this twice already. But it is great writing and great storytelling, and it is so relaxing just before I go to sleep.
Who or what taught you to love to read? My father read all the time, mostly westerns and science fiction. He also liked poetry, as do I, though I read it too rarely.
What is your favorite reading memory? Reading “Snow Dog” by Jim Kjelgaard at age 10. Wow! Reading can be fun! I was drawn into another place, an exciting adventure, another life. I loved that dog.
What movie was better than the book? Two come to mind: “Fail-Safe” and “Shane.” I saw “Fail-Safe” many years ago and loved it. The movie was all of the book, plus faces – and suspense – such suspense. “Shane” was simply grand. Scope, characters, beauty, story … magnificent! I could actually taste the movie, then and now. I still want to be Shane.
Want to recommend a reader? Contact tleonard@newsobserver.com to let us know. Get more Triangle Reader recommendations at nando.com/trianglereads/.
Nonfiction
Soul Keeping: Caring For the Most Important Part of You
John Ortberg
Zondervan, 208 pages
