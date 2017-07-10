Revisiting ‘Cold Mountain’ with Charles Frazier

It’s been 20 years since Asheville native Charles Frazier’s first novel, “Cold Mountain,” became a literary sensation.
The novel, about a wounded and disillusioned Civil War soldier’s journey home to the Blue Ridge mountains and the woman he loves, was on the New York Times best-seller list for 61 weeks, won the National Book Award among other literary honors, sold some 4 million copies, was turned into a movie with Jude Law and Nicole Kidman and an opera.
For its anniversary, Grove Atlantic has released a 20th anniversary edition that includes a Q&A with Frazier and a reading guide for book clubs.
Frazier, who taught at N.C. State University for a while in the 1990s, has two other novels, “Thirteen Moons” and “Nightwoods,” and according to his publisher is at work on another novel set during the Civil War.
A writer’s tribute
Chapel Hill writer Lewis Sanders pays homage to his late mother by recounting his childhood and the life lessons he learned in “Vernona” (CreateSpace). Sanders is the ninth of 13 children.
“My father and her husband died and left her with 11 of us in the home when the youngest was just 2 years old,” Sanders says.
The Sanders were tenant farmers in Johnston County; the children were taught to work hard and keep their faith. When Willis Vance Sanders died at age 47, his widow Vernona was left to manage the farm and the children. Sanders says dividing the family was not an option. “Her optimism and determination enabled each one of us to succeed.”
Before Vernona’s death, her children took notes while asking questions about her life. Her stories and her voice are a part of “Vernona.”
Sanders served 23 years in the Air Force and is a retired business executive.
New title
Author Shonette Charles closes out her “Breaking into the Black Elite” trilogy with the release of “Winner Takes All” (Seamare Press). In the final book of the series, Sahara and Noah Kyle are set to take their place as a black power couple on the rise in the fictional town of Fairchester, N.C. But Sahara discovers that money and flash mean little when the old guard closes rank. Charles, a Harvard University graduate, lives in Raleigh.
Poetry
Ricky Garni has been writing poetry since 1978 and has produced more than 30 volumes of prose and verse. His latest book, “OGOEGO” (101 Secret Wing Dings Press), will be released this month. Garni will be reading from “OGOEGO” at 2 p.m. July 23 at McIntyre’s Books in Fearrington Village. Garni, a graduate of Duke University, lives in Carrboro.
Events
Sixty authors from across the country will be in Raleigh for a one-day event to meet readers, sign books and take pictures as well as raise money for Harbor Reins, a non-profit organization in Cary that offers mental health treatment to veterans, military and their families. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel. For details and a list of participating authors, visit www.fortheloveofbooksauthorevents.com.
Bookwatch
Kevin Adams talks about his popular book “North Carolina Waterfalls” (John F. Blair) at noon Sunday, July 9, and at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13, on UNC-TV’s “North Carolina Bookwatch.” The new edition includes 300 full-color waterfall profiles, in addition to 700 descriptions of other nearby falls. Adams teaches nature photography seminars and leads popular waterfall photography tours.
Triangle-area authors: We want to hear about your new book. Send information to bookbeat@newsobserver.com. As space permits, we will mention self-published books by local authors that are for sale on commercial sites.
