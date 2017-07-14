Books

Linda Castillo and Matthew Quick among authors coming to the Triangle week of July 16

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:

Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:

7 p.m. Monday: Matthew Quick, “The Reason You’re Alive.”

5 p.m. Saturday: Jeff VanderMeer, “Borne.”

Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com

McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:

2 p.m. Sunday, July 16: Linda Castillo, “Down a Dark Road.”

Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp

Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, Raleigh:

7 p.m. Monday: Adriana Trigiani, “Kiss Carlo.”

7 p.m. Tuesday: Matthew Quick, “The Reason You’re Alive.”

Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com

Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:

7 p.m. Wednesday: Nancy MacLean, “Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America.”

7 p.m. Thursday: Monica Hesse, “American Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land.”

Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com

