Linda Castillo and Matthew Quick among authors coming to the Triangle week of July 16

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:
Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:
7 p.m. Monday: Matthew Quick, “The Reason You’re Alive.”
5 p.m. Saturday: Jeff VanderMeer, “Borne.”
Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com
McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:
2 p.m. Sunday, July 16: Linda Castillo, “Down a Dark Road.”
Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp
Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, Raleigh:
7 p.m. Monday: Adriana Trigiani, “Kiss Carlo.”
7 p.m. Tuesday: Matthew Quick, “The Reason You’re Alive.”
Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com
Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:
7 p.m. Wednesday: Nancy MacLean, “Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Monica Hesse, “American Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land.”
Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com
