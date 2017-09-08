This mom’s adopted daughters challenged her evangelical ideas – and a parenting book was born

Tricia Wilson’s first book, “Adopting Grace: A Parenting Journey from Fear to Freedom” (Library Partners Press), is the memoir of a mother who needed to make big changes for herself and her family. The book mixes real life stories with practical ideas on how to parent with grace, connection and relationship.
Wilson grew up in a conservative evangelical subculture. While her three biological sons mostly complied with the legalistic parenting practices she had been taught, her two adopted daughters presented challenges beyond her experience. Wilson had to find a new way to parent with grace and mercy. As it turned out, she says, she was the one who needed grace and mercy the most.
“Adopting Grace” is a compilation of her experiences and life lessons. “I have been blogging about parenting and faith matters for over five years,” she says. “About three years into that process, I began to realize that there was a book in the midst of the blogs.”
Wilson, who is a Circle of Security International parenting facilitator, lives in Raleigh. She will be reading from and signing copies of her book at 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Church on Morgan in Raleigh.
First timer
David Fine’s debut novel evolved from bedtime stories he used to tell his daughter. “Aggie Boyle and the Lost Beauty” (Write Way Publishing) is a tale of an unhappy girl about to be 13 who finds her true self and true friends as she wields magical powers to save a town from destruction. Fine, who lives in Cary, is currently working on his second Aggie Boyle novel.
New title
“Black Mesa: The Final Report” (BigWhitePaperPublishing) is the third in Durham novelist Jeff Shear’s hybrid espionage series. In “Black Mesa,” investigator Jackson Guild heads to the high mesas of New Mexico to look into a coverup by U.S. weapons labs. What he discovers is more dangerous than he had imagined. Although part of the Jackson Guild series, Shear says “Black Mesa” can also be read as a stand-alone novel.
Award
Poet Eric Smith of Carrboro is the winner of the 16th annual Tampa Review Prize for Poetry. Smith was honored for his collection, “Black Hole Factory.” In addition to a $2,000 check, the award includes publication of his book by the University of Tampa Press. It will be his first book.
For writers
Registration is open for the N.C. Writers’ Network 2017 fall conference to be held Nov. 3-5 in Wrightsville Beach. The event is open to writers of all skill levels. For information, see www.ncwriters.org.
Triangle-area authors: We want to hear about your new book. Send information to bookbeat@newsobserver.com. As space permits, we will mention self-published books by local authors that are for sale on commercial sites.
