This Raleigh author doesn’t take life too seriously

Humorist Maggie Clark has put her wit into print with “Taking Life Not Too Seriously” (Write Way Publishing Co.), a collection of short, fun stories about the goof-ups and foibles of everyday life.
“I illustrate it with a sarcastic mouse character named Hugh, who argues with me over the things I am writing about and the way I portray them,” Clark says. “This book will surely give folks a laugh or two when they pick it up every day and watch me laugh at myself.”
Clark is a Raleigh author and a North Carolina native. “I grew up in my parents’ newspaper business, The Duplin Times,” she said. Clark says Hugh came about while she was writing a column called “Not Too Seriously” that she illustrated with a mouse for a weekly newspaper in Wisconsin.
Clark will be signing copies of her book from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at The Book Bar in Falls River Town Center in Raleigh.
New titles
“Tinsel, Tumbleweeds, and Star-Spangled Celebrations” (TwoDot) is a holiday book by Holly Springs author Sherry Monahan. It covers major holidays from January to December and shows how the pioneers celebrated on the frontier. Included are Victorian games, recipes and gift ideas. Monahan is past president of the Western Writers of America. She will have all of her titles available at the Thanksgiving weekend Christmas Carousel at the State Fairgrounds’ Jim Graham Building.
Oxford native Joe Haskins Jr. used his hometown as the setting of his novel, “A Love From Away” (Amazon). The story follows Gabriel Ragland as he moves from North Carolina to teach at the University of Maine for a semester. Haskins now lives in Bangor, Maine.
Events
Page 158 Books in Wake Forest is hosting four authors at “Four New Voices in Southern Literature: A Conversation” from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Donna Everhart, Danny Johnson, Bren McClain and Travis Mulhauser will be talking about their works and genre and signing books. Page 158 has moved to its new location at 415 S. Brooks St.
The 2017 North Carolina Book Awards on Friday, Nov. 17, will showcase the state’s strong literary tradition. The free public session will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. The first book award will be presented to Raleigh author Ali Standish for “The Ethan I was Before” (HarperCollins). A 7 p.m. ticketed dinner program will feature more awards and a keynote address, “From Slavery to Civil Rights: An Aural History Tour,” by Mary D. Williams, an instructor at the Duke University Center for Documentary Studies.
Bookwatch
Charlotte native and Harvard professor Graham Allison will speak about his book, “Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap?” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), on UNC-TV’s North Carolina Bookwatch at noon Sunday, Nov. 12, and 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. Allison worries that the current emerging crisis on the Korean peninsula could lead to a spark of armed conflict between the United States and China.
Triangle-area authors: We want to hear about your new book. Send information to bookbeat@newsobserver.com. As space permits, we will mention self-published books by local authors that are for sale on commercial sites.
