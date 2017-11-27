Is your head on straight? Goldsboro chiropractor’s book explains why it may not.

Patrick Gallagher stumbled upon his passion after a serious motorcycle accident when he was a teenager. He was not wearing a helmet.
“I was in a coma for 11 days at the age of 17,” he says. “In my recovery I was introduced to chiropractic care as a means to restore my damaged body. In a few visits I was sold.” Eventually, Gallagher pursued a career as a chiropractor.
Gallagher’s book, “Is Your Head On Straight?” (CreateSpace), addresses his approach to treating head trauma.
Not many chiropractors practice this line of care, Gallagher says. “Out of a profession of 60,000, only 600 are Board Certified Atlas Orthogonalist.” He says he has dedicated his career to properly aligning that one bone – the topmost vertebra of the spine.
“The bottom line is that people don’t know what they don’t know. If someone has a concussion, or even a blow to the head that can cause ongoing negative effects like dizziness or even headaches caused by an atlas misalignment. If it is not addressed, then they are living their lives with their head on crooked.”
Gallagher lives and practices in Goldsboro.
For children
Chapel Hill writer Linda Ashman is back with a new picture book, “William’s Winter Nap” (Disney-Hyperion). When William is ready to fall asleep, a parade of animals joins him in bed until it is full – or is it? Ashman is the author of more than 30 picture books.
New title
“Valley of Time” (Clean Publishing) is Jeremy Holden’s second installment in his Mal Thomas mystery series. In his new book, Holden explores what would happen if one could return to the pivotal moment in time that shaped one’s life. Mal Thomas finds himself pulled deep into an ambitious plot. A wrong decision has the power to change history. Holden is president of the Raleigh-based integrated branding agency Clean.
For writers
The 2018 Rose Post Creative Nonfiction Competition is open for submissions. The contest awards $1,500 in prizes to pieces of lasting nonfiction that are outside the realm of conventional journalism and have relevance to North Carolinians. Subjects may include traditional categories such as reviews, travel articles, profiles or interviews, place and history pieces or culture criticism. For information, visit www.ncwriters.org.
Bookwatch
Donna Everhart talks about her debut novel, “The Education of Dixie Dupree” (Kensington), on UNC-TV’s North Carolina Bookwatch at noon Sunday, Nov. 26, and 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30. Dixie Dupree is 11 years old in 1969, a young heroine who learns powerful lessons in this coming of age story. A Raleigh native, Everhart lives in Dunn.
Triangle-area authors: We want to hear about your new book. Send information to bookbeat@newsobserver.com. As space permits, we will mention self-published books by local authors that are for sale on commercial sites.
