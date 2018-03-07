In NC author’s last book military wives and widows share their stories

Rita Berman says “Military Wives and Widows Tell Their Stories” (CreateSpace) is her sixth and final book. “I really can’t think of anything else I want to write about.”
Previous works have included a biography, a mystery-romance, and the story of her childhood in England during the London Blitz.
In “Military Wives and Widows Tell Their Stories,” Berman compiles 26 accounts that tell about service life from perspectives of the wives and widows. “They recall falling in love with a man in uniform,” she says. “Some widows are in their 80s, one is 95 and some are as young as about 40.” She has included her own story in the book.
“Including WWII to the present day, the United States has been involved in 19 wars or conflicts that resulted in the deaths of service members. … All branches of the uniformed services are represented. Some of the women were also in the military.”
The anthology is sponsored by the Society of Military Widows as a celebration of its 50th anniversary. All royalties will go to the Society.
Berman lives in Mebane.
New titles
Ashley Atkins’ second novel, “The Truth is Hard to Tell” (aea Media), is dark, contemporary Southern fiction. Set in Charleston, S.C., in September 2001 and echoed by the fall of the Twin Towers, main character Jennie sees her own world come crashing down. Atkins lives in Carrboro.
John Kessel’s latest work, “Pride and Prometheus” (Saga Press), is a clever mash-up of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” and Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.” Released for the 200th anniversary of the 1818 publication of “Frankenstein,” Kessel’s tale sees Mary Bennet fall for Victor Frankenstein and befriend his monstrous creature. Kessel is a professor of creative writing and American Literature at N.C. State University.
First timer
Eloise Epps MacKinnon’s first novel, “Escaping Rapture of Devotion” (AuthorHouse), is a romance centered around the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island. As main character Ella searches for love, her own rules keep her from recognizing the right man when he does comes along. MacKinnon lives in Durham, where she is working on a second novel.
Career self-help
Paula Brown Stafford and Lisa T. Grimes, two former C-level executives in the Triangle, teamed up to write “Remember Who You Are: Achieve Success. Create Balance. Experience Fulfillment.” (Morgan James Publishing).
The two women, who have a combined 60 years experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, offer professional women steps to excelling in their careers while finding personal fulfillment. Stafford retired as president of Quintiles (now IQVIA) in 2015, and is now chief development officer at Novan, a Durham pharmaceutical company. Grimes is currently president and CEO of PurThread, a Cary antimicrobial textile company. The two will be sharing their insights at Quail Ridge Books at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 10.
Contest winner
Heidi Czerwiec, a graduate of Sanderson High School and UNC-Greensboro, has been named winner of the Robert C. Jones Short Prose Book Contest by Pleiades Press. Czerwiec’s work, “Fluid States,” will be published next year. She lives in Minneapolis.
For writers
Registration is open for the North Carolina Writers’ Network 2018 Spring Conference. The day-long event will be held April 21 at UNC-Greensboro. Author Jill McCorkle, 2018 N.C. Literary Hall of Fame inductee and Hillsborough resident, will give the keynote address. For information, visit www.ncwriters.org.
Registration is open for Write Now! 2018, a one-day conference for fiction and nonfiction writers sponsored by the Triangle Association of Freelancers. The event will take place April 28 at the McKimmon Conference and Training Center in Raleigh. For information, visit www.tafnc.com.
Triangle-area authors: We want to hear about your new book. Send information to bookbeat@newsobserver.com. As space permits, we will mention self-published books by local authors that are for sale on commercial sites.
